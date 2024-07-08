Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

MATZENBACH, Germany - A White Stork takes flight from a field in Matzenbach, Germany, May 25, 2023. One of the most remarkable aspects of the stork’s life cycle is its long-distance migration. German storks embark on an epic journey to their wintering grounds in Africa, traveling thousands of kilometers each autumn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

