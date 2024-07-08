Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 2 of 4]

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

    MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    MATZENBACH, Germany - A White Stork takes flight from a field in Matzenbach, Germany, May 25, 2023. One of the most remarkable aspects of the stork’s life cycle is its long-distance migration. German storks embark on an epic journey to their wintering grounds in Africa, traveling thousands of kilometers each autumn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8529377
    VIRIN: 230525-F-IT949-1059
    Resolution: 4246x2740
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights
    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights
    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights
    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    germany
    wildlife
    bird
    storks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT