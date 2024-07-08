MATZENBACH, Germany - A White Stork lands on top of a home in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. Storks hold a special place in German folklore and tradition. The legend that storks deliver babies is widespread in European folklore, including Germany. This charming myth likely originated from the storks' tendency to nest on rooftops, symbolizing the arrival of new life.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8529376
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-IT949-1210
|Resolution:
|1002x976
|Size:
|281.36 KB
|Location:
|MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT