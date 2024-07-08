Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

MATZENBACH, Germany - A White Stork lands on top of a home in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. Storks hold a special place in German folklore and tradition. The legend that storks deliver babies is widespread in European folklore, including Germany. This charming myth likely originated from the storks' tendency to nest on rooftops, symbolizing the arrival of new life.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

