    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 1 of 4]

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

    MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    MATZENBACH, Germany - A White Stork lands on top of a home in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. Storks hold a special place in German folklore and tradition. The legend that storks deliver babies is widespread in European folklore, including Germany. This charming myth likely originated from the storks' tendency to nest on rooftops, symbolizing the arrival of new life.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:38
    Location: MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    germany
    wildlife
    bird
    storks

