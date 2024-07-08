Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 4 of 4]

    Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

    MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    MATZENBACH, Germany - Two White Storks perch atop their shared nest in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. Stork nests are significant not only for their size, but also for their location – often becoming local landmarks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

