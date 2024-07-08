MATZENBACH, Germany - Two White Storks perch atop their shared nest in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. Stork nests are significant not only for their size, but also for their location – often becoming local landmarks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8529379
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-IT949-1144
|Resolution:
|2117x2907
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights
