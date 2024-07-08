MATZENBACH, Germany - Two White Storks perch atop their shared nest in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. White storks are known for their large nests, which are built in elevated locations such as rooftops, chimneys, and specially constructed platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8529378
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-IT949-1072
|Resolution:
|5283x3098
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MATZENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT