Storks in Germany: Feathered friends, folklore, and fantastic flights

MATZENBACH, Germany - Two White Storks perch atop their shared nest in Matzenbach, Germany, June 26, 2024. White storks are known for their large nests, which are built in elevated locations such as rooftops, chimneys, and specially constructed platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

