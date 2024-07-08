U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eddy Gutierrez, 86th Communications Squadron commander,relinquishes command of the 86 CS to U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2024. The 86th CS is the largest communications squadron in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:22 Photo ID: 8529365 VIRIN: 240712-F-JM042-1101 Resolution: 2606x3772 Size: 4.16 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th CS gains new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.