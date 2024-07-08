U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eddy Gutierrez, 86th Communications Squadron commander,relinquishes command of the 86 CS to U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2024. The 86th CS is the largest communications squadron in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 09:22
|Photo ID:
|8529365
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-JM042-1101
|Resolution:
|2606x3772
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th CS gains new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
