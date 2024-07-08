86th CS gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eddy Gutierrez, 86th Communications Squadron commander, gives a final salute to his squadron during the 86th CS change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2024. Gutierrez commanded the 86th CS, leading more than 30 geographically separated units enabling operations across 10 combatant commands around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

