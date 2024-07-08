86th CS gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, presents a Legion of Merit Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eddy Gutierrez, 86th Communications Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2024. Gutierrez commanded the 86th CS, leading more than 30 geographically separated units and enabling operations across 10 combatant commands around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

