    86th CS gains new commander [Image 2 of 4]

    86th CS gains new commander

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eddy Gutierrez, 86th Communications Squadron commander, gives a final salute to his squadron during the 86th CS change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 12, 2024. Gutierrez commanded the 86th CS, leading more than 30 geographically separated units enabling operations across 10 combatant commands around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8529364
    VIRIN: 240712-F-JM042-1103
    Resolution: 2424x3715
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th CS gains new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Change of Command
    86th Communications Squadron
    86 CS
    King Comm

