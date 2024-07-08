U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Garza, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Edinburg, Texas, prepares to bat during a softball game against Palau locals in the Constitutional Day Softball Tournament during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Meyuns Elementary Softball Field, Koror, Palau, July 12, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Garza is a high school graduate of Edinburg High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 06:23 Photo ID: 8529192 VIRIN: 240712-M-ZL739-1436 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.36 MB Location: KOROR, PW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.