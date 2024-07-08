Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals [Image 6 of 11]

    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Dykins, a transmissions systems operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Plainfield, Indiana, hits a softball during a softball game against Palau locals in the Constitutional Day Softball Game during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Meyuns Elementary Softball Field, Koror, Palau, July 12, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Dykins is a high school graduate of Plainfield High School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 06:23
    Photo ID: 8529190
    VIRIN: 240712-M-ZL739-1191
    Resolution: 6550x4367
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals
    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT