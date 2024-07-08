Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals [Image 5 of 11]

    Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Cpl. Brandon Marrero, a combat videographer also with CLB 13, CLR 17, 1st MLG, warm up for a softball game against Palau locals in the Constitutional Day Softball Tournament during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Meyuns Elementary Softball Field, Koror, Palau, July 12, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

