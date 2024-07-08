Koa Moana 24: Playing with Palau Locals

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Noto, a telephone computer repair technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, warms up for a softball game against Palau locals in the Constitutional Day Softball Tournament during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Meyuns Elementary Softball Field, Koror, Palau, July 12, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

