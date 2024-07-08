Airmen participate in Ohana Night at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4th, 2024. Every 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursday, the Wired Bean hosts Ohana Night, serving free home-cooked meals to single Airmen from all across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 01:06 Photo ID: 8528853 VIRIN: 240704-F-IV293-1006 Resolution: 6742x4495 Size: 3.31 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohana means family [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.