Airmen participate in Ohana Night at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4th, 2024. Every 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursday, the Wired Bean hosts Ohana Night, serving free home-cooked meals to single Airmen from all across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 01:06
|Photo ID:
|8528853
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-IV293-1006
|Resolution:
|6742x4495
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohana means family [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT