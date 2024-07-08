Ohana means family

Dessert cups contain red, white and blue ingredients to represent Independence Day festivities during Ohana Night at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4th, 2024. Every 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursday, the Wired Bean hosts Ohana Night, serving free home-cooked meals to single Airmen from all across Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

