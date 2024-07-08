Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohana means family [Image 2 of 5]

    Ohana means family

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    Volunteers prepare quesadillas for Ohana Night at the Wired Bean, a Chapel-run community center, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4th, 2024. Due to the Chapel’s involvement, the Wired Bean provides options for all religious dietary restrictions, something that is not always available to dorm Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohana means family [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

