Ohana means family

Volunteers prepare quesadillas for Ohana Night at the Wired Bean, a Chapel-run community center, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4th, 2024. Due to the Chapel’s involvement, the Wired Bean provides options for all religious dietary restrictions, something that is not always available to dorm Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

