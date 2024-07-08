Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Fest [Image 9 of 9]

    STEM Fest

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A local high school student works with a volunteer during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman STEM Fest at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 12, 2024. STEM Fest was open to the public and provided children and their parents the ability to see various presentations throughout the day and opportunities to engage with various science, technology, engineering and mathematics organizations similar to a career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 12:22
    Photo ID: 8528340
    VIRIN: 240712-F-IY934-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.59 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
