Photo By Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore | A local high school student works with a volunteer during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman STEM Fest at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 12, 2024. STEM Fest was open to the public and provided children and their parents the ability to see various presentations throughout the day and opportunities to engage with various science, technology, engineering and mathematics organizations similar to a career fair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)

Whiteman Air Force Base hosted the first 2024 Wings Over Whiteman STEM Fest July 12, 2024, kicking off the festivities for the 2024 WOW Air Show.



The event celebrated a nationwide challenge to foster creativity; critical thinking; and a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among elementary, middle and high school students.



“The goal is to inspire and encourage young scholars to pursue classes, elective courses and eventually degrees in the STEM fields,” said Janice Scott, Whiteman AFB school liaison program manager. “STEM is critical to operational missions and roles across the Air Force from civil engineers to pilots.”



The festival was open to the public and provided kids and their parents a chance to see various presentations throughout the day and to engage with various STEM organizations.



“It was exciting to have the opportunity to include the public,” said Scott. “I love sharing all the wonderful things that Whiteman AFB has to offer with a group that doesn’t always have access to the base.”



The event also included aircraft static displays like the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II, and MQ-9 Reaper. Additionally, there were 60 exhibitors and numerous volunteers from Team Whiteman.



“It’s really fun and exciting. We really enjoyed the robots,” said Amanda Killingsworth, who attended the event with her son. ”He loved it all.”



Scott who helped plan the event said she was happy how the event turned out but will take everything she learned from the first STEM Fest and apply it to the next STEM Fest to make it even better.