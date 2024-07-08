Local students and their parents participate at the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman STEM Fest at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 12, 2024. STEM Fest celebrated a nationwide challenge to foster creativity; critical thinking; and a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics among elementary, middle and high school students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 12:22
|Photo ID:
|8528334
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-IY934-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, STEM Fest [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
