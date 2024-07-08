Local students and their parents participate at the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman STEM Fest at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 12, 2024. STEM Fest celebrated a nationwide challenge to foster creativity; critical thinking; and a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics among elementary, middle and high school students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)

