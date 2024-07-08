Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Fest

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Local students control a robot at the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman STEM Fest at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 12, 2024. STEM Fest celebrated a nationwide challenge to foster creativity; critical thinking; and a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics among elementary, middle and high school students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 12:22
    TAGS

    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    Wings Over Whiteman
    Bryce Moore
    STEM Fest

