    Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 10 of 10]

    Wings Over Whiteman 2024

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A T-6 Texan aircraft conducts an aerial demonstration during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. Air shows like WOW 2024 help shape public perceptions of the Air Force and reach potential future recruits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8528290
    VIRIN: 240713-F-SZ986-1067
    Resolution: 5287x3525
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

