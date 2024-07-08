A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct an aerial demonstration during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and the A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8528281
|VIRIN:
|240713-F-SZ986-1026
|Resolution:
|3207x2138
|Size:
|392.72 KB
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
This work, Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
