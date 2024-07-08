Wings Over Whiteman 2024

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct an aerial demonstration during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and the A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

