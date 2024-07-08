Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 2 of 10]

    Wings Over Whiteman 2024

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct an aerial demonstration during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and the A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8528281
    VIRIN: 240713-F-SZ986-1026
    Resolution: 3207x2138
    Size: 392.72 KB
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Whiteman 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024
    Wings Over Whiteman 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    A-10
    KC-135
    Thunderbolt
    Wings Over Whiteman
    Anthony Hetlage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT