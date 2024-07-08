Wings Over Whiteman 2024

Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct an aerial demonstration during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. Air shows like WOW 2024 provide an opportunity for the public to see U.S. military air capabilities in action. The A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 Photo ID: 8528284 by TSgt Anthony Hetlage