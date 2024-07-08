Wings Over Whiteman 2024

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned toe the 442d Fighter Wing sits on the flightline for the public to look at during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 13, 2024. Through air shows and flyovers, the U.S. Air Force aims to excite and inspire the public while showcasing the elite skills Air Force pilots possess. The A-10 is designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

