USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes CNO

240713-N-XA266-1068 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti arrives on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)

