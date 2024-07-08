Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes CNO [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes CNO

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kade Bise 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240713-N-EY390-1085 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) CChief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti addresses the crew aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13, 2024. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kade Base)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8528213
    VIRIN: 240713-N-EY390-1085
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 309.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes CNO [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kade Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CSG2
    C2F

