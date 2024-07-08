USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes CNO

240713-N-HE057-1251 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), during an all hands call in the hangar bay, July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

