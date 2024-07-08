Walla Walla District Change of Command

Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack, outgoing commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), passes the colors to Col. Jeffrey Hall, deputy commander, Northwestern Division, USACE, during the change of command ceremony where KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback at the Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla, July 12. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Ilyankoff)
Walla Walla District Welcomes New Commander
