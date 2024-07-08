Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walla Walla District Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Walla Walla District Change of Command

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Lt. Col. Katie Werback, incoming commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), delivers remarks during the district's change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback at the Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla, July 12. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Ilyankoff)

    This work, Walla Walla District Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walla Walla District Welcomes New Commander

    NWW
    USACE Walla Walla District
    Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

