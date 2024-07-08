Walla Walla District Change of Command

Lt. Col. Katie Werback, incoming commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), delivers remarks during the district's change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback at the Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla, July 12. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Ilyankoff)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 19:23
|Photo ID:
|8527124
|VIRIN:
|240712-A-WX378-1555
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
