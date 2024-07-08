Lt. Col. Katie Werback, incoming commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), delivers remarks during the district's change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback at the Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla, July 12. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Ilyankoff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 19:23 Photo ID: 8527124 VIRIN: 240712-A-WX378-1555 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.92 MB Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walla Walla District Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.