Walla Walla District Welcomes New Commander

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Katie Werback, incoming commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), delivers remarks during the district's change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback at the Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla, July 12. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Ilyankoff)

The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) held a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback at the Marcus Whitman Hotel in Walla Walla, July 12.



The ceremony marked the second female commander in the district’s history, with KingSlack, a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, being the first when she assumed command of the district two years ago.



"Today we recognize [KingSlack] for her steadfast leadership and dedication as (the Walla Walla District) commander," said Col. Jeffrey Hall, deputy commander for USACE’s Northwestern Division, the Walla Walla District’s higher headquarters. “"[KingSlack], you achieved remarkable results. Your inspiring leadership, tireless work ethic, integrity, and care for people set the conditions for a very positive command climate."



During the ceremony, Hall, who was the officiating officer for the ceremony on behalf of Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan Jr., commanding general for Northwestern Division, praised KingSlack and Werback for their admirable efforts to be in command of the district.



He also welcomed Werback, expressing confidence in her abilities: "[Werback] brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her proven leadership ensures that this district will continue to thrive."



Under KingSlack’s command, the district’s operating program funding nearly tripled, while also growing the workforce from 810 personnel to 890. KingSlack, a native of Elk Grove, Calif., discussed these and other priorities she put in place during her tenure, including the continued evolution of the district’s recruiting and retention programs to attract highly qualified candidates to work for the district. During her remarks, KingSlack also recognized the challenges the district faced.



"When I took command, our district was reeling from the loss of one of our own and faced significant legal challenges. Despite these hurdles, we united and grew stronger," said KingSlack. She also emphasized the importance of safety, tribal outreach, and professional development. "Our safety team worked hard to refine our tactics and procedures, ensuring a safer environment for everyone."



KingSlack also acknowledged various accomplishments during her tenure impacting local communities within the district’s area of operations including:



- Hosting more than 13 million visitors to the district’s 37 recreation areas which include visitor centers, campgrounds, picnic areas, playgrounds, beaches, marinas, boat launches, day-use parks, and nature trails.



- Influencing the district’s robust tribal outreach program, one of the most effective in district history



- Completing dozens of projects related to flood risk management, navigation, fish survivability and hydropower capability.



"The accomplishments we celebrate today are a testament to [the Walla Walla District’s] hard work and unwavering commitment to our mission," KingSlack concluded.



While Werback, a 2005 graduate of the University of California at Davis and civil engineer by trait, may be new to the Walla Walla District, KingSlack and her have a history of shared units -from serving together in the 18th Engineer Brigade in Germany, where KingSlack was Werback’s company commander, to Werback’s most recent assignment as the deputy commander for USACE’s Portland District, a position KingSlack held before assuming command at Walla Walla District.



"I’m incredibly honored and excited to be your new District Commander! I look forward to serving with you as we tackle incredibly tough missions, together. Walla Walla may be small, but it’s a mighty district that knows its business," said Werback, a native of San Jose, Calif. "With teamwork, trust, accountability, and adaptability, I believe we can conquer anything."



About Walla Walla District:



The Walla Walla District, established in 1948, encompasses more than 107,000 square miles in parts of six states – Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and Utah. The district is responsible for managing water resources and supporting navigation, hydropower, recreation, and environmental stewardship across the region. With a commitment to safety, innovation, and community engagement, the district plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life and economic vitality of the communities it serves.



For more information about the Walla Walla District, visit https://www.nww.usace.army.mil/