Walla Walla District Change of Command

Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack, outgoing commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Walla Walla District, unfurls a gift from Chairman Gary Burke of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR), during the district's change of command ceremony at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, Walla Walla, Wash., July 12. KingSlack relinquished command to Lt. Col. Katie Werback. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Ilyankoff)
Walla Walla District Welcomes New Commander
