Commandant, Gen. Smith, Attends 80th Aniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, greets Segundo “Sy” Sanchez during the wreath laying ceremony in honor of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Guam at the World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2024. Sanchez was a survivor of WWII as a child in Guam and later went on the serve in the U.S. Army. General Smith spoke on the unbreakable bond between Guam and the Marine Corps while honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the liberation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

