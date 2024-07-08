The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, speaks at the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Guam ceremony at the World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2024. General Smith spoke on the unbreakable bond between Guam and the Marine Corps while honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the liberation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8526777
|VIRIN:
|240710-M-WR744-1124
|Resolution:
|3687x5227
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commandant, Gen. Smith, Attends 80th Aniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
