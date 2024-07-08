The official party, including Rep. James Moylan, the Representative for Guam (far left) and the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith (second from left), renders honors during the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Guam ceremony at the World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2024. General Smith General Smith spoke on the unbreakable bond between Guam and the Marine Corps while honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the liberation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8526779 VIRIN: 240710-M-WR744-1128 Resolution: 6055x4037 Size: 7.28 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commandant, Gen. Smith, Attends 80th Aniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.