    Commandant, Gen. Smith, Attends 80th Aniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Commandant, Gen. Smith, Attends 80th Aniversary of the Liberation of Guam Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, watch a performance by the Kutturan CHamoru Foundation during the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Guam ceremony at the World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2024. General Smith spoke on the unbreakable bond between Guam and the Marine Corps while honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the liberation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
