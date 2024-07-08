Arctic Defender Nations Day

Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and Eleventh Air Force, arrives at Eielson Air Force base, Alaska on July 3, 2024, to participate in Nations Day. The joint allied engagement brought military members from the United States, Germany, France, Canada and Spain to celebrate the start of the Arctic Defender 24 exercise. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise and is scheduled to start on July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

