    Arctic Defender Nations Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Arctic Defender Nations Day

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, his wife Tracey Townsend, and Chief of Protocol Paula Comerlato-Medley await for distinguished visitors to disembark before Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 3, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise and is scheduled to start on July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Defender Nations Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

