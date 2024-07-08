Arctic Defender Nations Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, his wife Tracey Townsend, and Chief of Protocol Paula Comerlato-Medley await for distinguished visitors to disembark before Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 3, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise and is scheduled to start on July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

