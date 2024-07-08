U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, his wife Tracey Townsend, and Chief of Protocol Paula Comerlato-Medley await for distinguished visitors to disembark before Arctic Defender 24 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 3, 2024. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise and is scheduled to start on July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8526331
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-SH339-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Defender Nations Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
