Arctic Defender Nations Day

Generals from Germany, Canada, Spain, France and the United States Air Force (from left to right) pose for a picture during the Nations Day event at Eielson Air Force base, Alaska. The joint allied engagement brought military members from the United States, Germany, France, Canada and Spain to celebrate the start of the Arctic Defender 24-1 exercise. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise and is scheduled to start on July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

