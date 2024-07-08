Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Defender Nations Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Arctic Defender Nations Day

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Generals from Germany, Canada, Spain, France and the United States Air Force (from left to right) pose for a picture during the Nations Day event at Eielson Air Force base, Alaska. The joint allied engagement brought military members from the United States, Germany, France, Canada and Spain to celebrate the start of the Arctic Defender 24-1 exercise. Arctic Defender is a German Air Force-led exercise and is scheduled to start on July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 13:19
    Photo ID: 8526329
    VIRIN: 240628-F-ED762-3074
    Resolution: 3000x1980
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
