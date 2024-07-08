Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year [Image 5 of 5]

    Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (July 11, 2024) - Fire Chief Ryan Gallant, Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services-Patuxent River, right,
    is announced as the Navy Civilian Fire Chief of the Year 2023 by NDW Fire and Emergency Services Chief Kevin Grinder. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

    Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year

