Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (July 11, 2024) - Fire Chief Ryan Gallant, Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services-Patuxent River, left,

is presented with the Navy Civilian Fire Chief of the Year 2023 by NDW Fire and Emergency Services Chief Kevin Grinder. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

