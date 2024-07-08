PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (July 11, 2024) - Ray Currie is promoted to the rank of Fire Inspector during a ceremony at NAS Patuxent River's Fire House 2. Currie was pinned with his new rank by wife Christy Currie. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8526161
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-JP566-8269
|Resolution:
|5008x3577
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT