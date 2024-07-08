PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (July 11, 2024) - Ray Currie is promoted to the rank of Fire Inspector during a ceremony at NAS Patuxent River's Fire House 2. Currie was pinned with his new rank by wife Christy Currie. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8526161 VIRIN: 240711-N-JP566-8269 Resolution: 5008x3577 Size: 3.17 MB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.