PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (July 11, 2024) - Robin Jones is promoted to the rank of Fire Inspector during a ceremony at NAS Patuxent River's Fire House 2. Jones was pinned with her new rank by husband Fire Capt. Eddie Tatum. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8526160 VIRIN: 240711-N-JP566-2160 Resolution: 4665x3332 Size: 2.07 MB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pax River Firefighters Promoted, Named Navy Civilian Fire Chief, Inspector of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.