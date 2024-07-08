Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240617-N-N0443-3047 [Image 5 of 5]

    240617-N-N0443-3047

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cassondra Johnson 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 17, 2024) Students in the nine-week Aegis Tactical Action Officer course execute realistic, relevant, and complex scenarios in a threat environment that they may face at sea in the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Hampton Roads onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Cassondra Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 09:41
    Photo ID: 8525896
    VIRIN: 240617-N-N0443-3047
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 240617-N-N0443-3047 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cassondra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SCSTC Delivers Aegis Training to the Waterfront

    TAGS

    Aegis
    RCT
    Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer
    SCSTC
    STAVE-CS
    Aegis Tactical Action Officer
    ATAO
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Hampton Roads
    SCSTC HR

