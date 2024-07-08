240617-N-N0443-3006

NORFOLK, Va. (June 17, 2024) Capt. Riley Murdock, commanding officer of Surface Combat Systems Training Command Hampton Roads, addresses Aegis Tactical Action Officer (ATAO) students in the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer (RCT) onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Students in the nine-week ATAO course execute realistic, relevant, and complex scenarios in a threat environment that they may face at sea in the RCT. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Cassondra Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US by PO1 Cassondra Johnson