NORFOLK, Va. (June 17, 2024) Capt. Riley Murdock, commanding officer of Surface Combat Systems Training Command Hampton Roads, and students from the nine-week Aegis Tactical Action Officer course pose for a group photo during the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer ribbon cutting onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Cassondra Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8525895
|VIRIN:
|240617-N-N0443-3015
|Resolution:
|4385x2475
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240617-N- N0443-3015 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Cassondra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SCSTC Delivers Aegis Training to the Waterfront
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT