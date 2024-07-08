240617-N- N0443-3015

NORFOLK, Va. (June 17, 2024) Capt. Riley Murdock, commanding officer of Surface Combat Systems Training Command Hampton Roads, and students from the nine-week Aegis Tactical Action Officer course pose for a group photo during the Reconfigurable Combat Information Center Trainer ribbon cutting onboard Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Cassondra Johnson)

