DISA Europe Change of Command

US Air Force Lieutenant General Robert J. Skinner, Commander Defense Information Systems Agency and Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network (left) passes the DISA Europe colors to incoming commander COL Tilisha C. Lockley while outgoing COL Diane E. Klein looks on during a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, July 9, 2024.

DISA Europe provides, operates, maintains and defends to assure DODIN Enterprise Solutions and capabilities while executing unified command and control throughout the full spectrum of operations supporting, EUCOM, AFRICOM and other mission partners.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

