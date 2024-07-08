Guarding the Colors DISA Europe Change of Command

US Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines with Defense Information Systems Agency Europe (DISA Europe) take part in a change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, July 9, 2024. COL Diane E. Klein relinquished command to COL Tilisha C. Lockley.

DISA Europe provides, operates, maintains and defends to assure DODIN Enterprise Solutions and capabilities while executing unified command and control throughout the full spectrum of operations supporting, EUCOM, AFRICOM and other mission partners.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

