DISA Europe Change of Command

US Army COL Diane E. Klein delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony where COL Klein relinquished command to COL Tilisha C. Lockley at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, July 9, 2024.

DISA Europe provides, operates, maintains and defends to assure DODIN Enterprise Solutions and capabilities while executing unified command and control throughout the full spectrum of operations supporting, EUCOM, AFRICOM and other mission partners.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

