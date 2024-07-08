DISA Europe Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Sherry Keene 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    US Air Force Lieutenant General Robert J. Skinner, Commander Defense Information Systems Agency and Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network delivers opening remarks during a change of command ceremony where COL Diane E. Klein relinquished command to COL Tilisha C. Lockley at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, July 9, 2024.
    DISA Europe provides, operates, maintains and defends to assure DODIN Enterprise Solutions and capabilities while executing unified command and control throughout the full spectrum of operations supporting, EUCOM, AFRICOM and other mission partners.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

