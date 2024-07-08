DISA Europe Change of Command

US Air Force Lieutenant General Robert J. Skinner, Commander Defense Information Systems Agency and Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network delivers opening remarks during a change of command ceremony where COL Diane E. Klein relinquished command to COL Tilisha C. Lockley at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, July 9, 2024.

DISA Europe provides, operates, maintains and defends to assure DODIN Enterprise Solutions and capabilities while executing unified command and control throughout the full spectrum of operations supporting, EUCOM, AFRICOM and other mission partners.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

