    Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6]

    Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    United Kingdom Royal Air Force airmen participate in a friendly tug-of-war tournament with U.S. military members on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. Celebrations with allied forces reinforce the importance of strong alliances and the shared commitment to global security. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:43
    Photo ID: 8525768
    VIRIN: 240704-A-LB938-8062
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    This work, Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

