    Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 5 of 6]

    Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Service members compete in a friendly tug-of-war tournament during the Independence Day Celebration on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 4, 2024. The Independence Day celebration showcases the patriotic spirit of the service members, highlighting their dedication to protecting American values and freedoms. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 07:43
    Photo ID: 8525767
    VIRIN: 240704-A-LB938-2421
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Allied Service Members Unite to Celebrate U.S. Independence Day in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Independence Day
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

